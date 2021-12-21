Basketball’s black wonders, the Harlem Globe Trotters, are scheduled to meet the Lewiston-Clarkston all-stars here on January 3, in a contest sponsored by Kiwanis, Elbert Mitchell, all-star coach said last night. The game is listed for the North Idaho Teachers college gym and will begin at 8 p.m.
The Globe Trotters are well known for their ability to bring showmanship and excitement into a ball game, have an inimitable style of play, and a court strategy that has enabled them to pile up a record of 2,588 wins and 209 losses during their 19 years of play.
Although the team has changed memberships many times, the players, stunts and showmanship have always been top notch. Seven to nine men make up the squad which travels by day and plays almost nightly through the long season across the north of the U. S. and wins almost every game.
This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1945, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.