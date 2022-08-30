Give me some catnip and I’ll do anything

This story was published in the Aug. 30, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
And now for something completely different: cat training.
Some people in southern California, admittedly a chosen few, are into training cats, as it were. According to the Los Angeles Times, they are training cats to roll over, sit, shake hands, answer the phone, and do other tricks one might expect a dog to do.
Steve Scarpitta, a reformed and former dog trainer, has written a book on the subject and teaches a course entitled “Cat Knowledge and Obedience Training” at Pierce Community college.
Scarpitta says it all started because people kept saying “You do this with my dog, I wish you could train my cat.”
“I thought I’d try it — for fun,” Scarpitta said. A year and six classes later, about five dozen cats of various ages, sizes and breeds have been trained, the Times reports.
Now Scarpitta is planning advanced classes in which cats will learn “basic retrieving,” “walking the beam,” and how to “speak.”
The art of cat training is not that advanced in north central Idaho. Most veterinarians contacted by the Tribune indicated only a vague familiarity with something they thought was perplexing in the least, wacky at worst.
“That’s a new one on me,” Dr. Robert Bryant with the McIntosh Veterinary Clinc at Lewiston said. He added, however, “I don’t know why you couldn’t teach a cat to do anything a dog can do.”
Dr. T.J. Peterson with the Orofino Veternary Clinic said “I don’t mess with it at all.”
Peterson knows of cats that are very obedient and will respond to commands, but he acknowledges that “you don’t see very many of them that way.”
“Nobody takes the effort to do it.” Peterson surmises.
He suggests that anyone interested in pursuing the matter read a book about it.
“You Can Train Your Cat,” by Paul and Jo Loeb, for example. The Loebs who have been training animals for 12 years, wrote that “people tend to give so much of their attributes, desires, or fantasies to their cats.”
“The way people react to cats makes the cat the way it is,” they wrote.
Veterinarian C.E. Binninger of Lewiston agrees. When training cats, the trainer is as important as the trainee, he says.
Among other tricks, Binninger has trained his cat to roll over for food. In fact, his cat will roll over several times on its own initiative if it isn’t immediately rewarded.
“Most people think that cats can’t be trained, but the potential is always there,” Binninger says.
The key to success is the relationship with the trainer. Cats are intelligent and sensitive and “maybe one person can train a certain cat, and everyone else can’t,” he says.
Peterson adds that training any animal is “more of a people problem than an animal problem. One given individual may not gibe with a given animal.”
Binninger advises anyone interested in training a cat to use the basic steps of repetition and reward, just as you would do with a dog.
But Scarpitta tells his classes just the opposite. “Disregard anything you know about dog training,” he says.
One difference is force. “If a dog gets bored, you tug on his leash and make him obey,” Scarpitta says. “But if you start getting tough with a cat, that’s it. It’s all over.”
Bryant put the same problem in different terms. “A cat gets close to you because he wants you to be there,” Bryant says. “I don’t know what you’d do if he didn’t want you to be there.”
Bryant also says that cats are more independent than dogs. “A cat could take off on its own at any minute and almost get along,” he suggests, “but usually if a dog is gone for two weeks, he comes back looking like the wrath of God.”
•
Why would you want to train a cat in the first place? Many dogs are trained for hunting, but cats don’t fit that bill very well.
Binninger says there is a certain self-satisfaction and achievement in training cats.
Scarpitta concedes that “I don’t think it serves any purpose. It’s a hobby,” he says.
Bryant is more practical and down to earth. “How could you train a cat to carry whisky around its neck?” he asks.