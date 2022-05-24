Gilby makes a brief stop on the Cal-train

This story was published in the May 24, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
It’s difficult to gauge how much Berkeley, Calif., has influenced Keith Gilbertson. He was wearing golf shoes Saturday, not sandals. That was of no help. He was verbal, animated, occasionally analytic. But he’s always been that way.
The University of California’s new football coach, competing in a tournament at Lewiston Golf and Country Club, is making a return this weekend to the area that spawned his head-coaching career — a career that was placed on hold for three seasons while he helped Don James win a national co-championship at the University of Washington.
His decision to leave the Idaho Vandals and take a Husky assistant’s job in 1988 was an unusual career move, but it has given him a championship ring and what he describes as a “graduate course” in Jamesian football.
He says he’s a better coach for it. For one thing, he belongs to a wider circle of head coaches now, a circle that includes his successor at Idaho, John L. Smith. Thus Gilbertson has a larger pool of brains to pick.
“Before, the only head coach I really knew was Dennis,” he said of his longtime friend Dennis Erickson, “and he was kind of new at it too. It was like raising children — you just have to fight your way through. Learn from this, learn from that.”
Gilbertson’s stint at UW coincided with a revival of James’ fortunes. When the Huskies completed a 12-0 season last year, with Gilbertson as offensive coordinator, the time was ripe for a change. “It had been a goal of mine to go to Washington to facilitate making the next step,” he said.
That turned out to be California, which had been enjoying its own revival. After years of mediocrity, the Bears went 10-2 last season and beat Clemson in the Citrus Bowl. Gilbertson tips his hat to his predecessor at Cal, now at Arizona State. “Bruce Snyder really woke them up,” he said. “I think they’d had some real ineffective leadership there for a long time, maybe since they fired Mike White (in 1977).”
Gilbertson describes Berkeley as “very similar to the University of Washington — the size of the campus, the type of young people. Very bright, sharp. It’s a little more diverse, more multicultural.” He is rubbing elbows with some of the world’s finest thinkers — people who, as Gilby says, “have both oars in the water.”
Football has long been perceived as a low priority in Berkeley’s intellectual milieu, but “I think just the opposite is true,” Gilbertson said. “The chancellor, the administration, the faculty — people have been hugely supportive. They want good teams.”
This alliance between Berkeley and Gilbertson may seem odd to some. His successful program at Idaho, like Erickson’s at Washington State during the same period, drew some criticism from academia. One professor characterized Gilbertson as a win-crazy, hard-living coach along the lines of Barry Switzer.
“That bothers the hell out of me,” Gilbertson said. “Every time something goes wrong at Idaho, they use me and my program as an example — that I was a guy who recruited a lot of good players that didn’t have discipline and didn’t care about degrees. That’s funny, because the guys I see all the time — the (Mark) Schlereths, the John Frieszes, the Marvin Washingtons — happen to be doing very well.
“You’re not going to make everybody happy. I’m real proud of my time at Idaho, what we got done, the kinds of kids we coached.”
He also shares with Erickson, and a number of other coaches, a reputation for pioneering the modern spread passing game. They developed it together on the Palouse before Erickson took it to Miami and Gilbertson blended it with James’ more conventional offense at Washington. He and Tim Lappano, an ex-WSU assistant, are introducing a similar attack at Cal.
When Miami and Washington each finished atop a major postseason poll in January, and were thus declared national co-champions, it could have been seen as a triumph for the Erickson/Gilbertson philosophy.
“I think it gave us some credibility,” Gilbertson allowed. “One of the things we were fortunate to have was good players. But the style, the amount of things we gave people to defend, I think caught some people’s eyes. It got some people curious about that style of play — about that horizontal and vertical use of the field.”
Erickson, whose son had a prep football scrimmage in Miami, wasn’t able to join his friend at the Lewiston golf tournament this year. But the field does include ex-Washington State assistant Bob Bratkowski, now offensive coordinator at Miami.
Which means Gilbertson has a comrade in his new co-champion victory cry:
“We’re Number Half.... We’re Number Half.”