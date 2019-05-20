Flashback: This story ran in the May 20, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Seth Gifford, of the firm of Gifford & Gwin, was in the city yesterday on a business trip. Mr. Gifford states that while Gifford is not designated as one of the towns through which any of the roads as surveyed will run, the people throughout the Gifford locality are delighted with the railroad developments which indirectly benefit every part of the entire central Idaho country.
The firm of Gifford & Gwin have been issuing some vary valuable literature regarding the resources of Gifford and the reservation country and are now planning to issue more. Splendid results are being secured from the literature issued and the firm is daily receiving many inquiries from eastern people who will visit this section this summer with the view of locating. The firm has a splendid list of property and anticipate a fine business. Mr. Gwin will visit Tennessee during the summer, taking with him a large quantity of descriptive literature and he hopes to attract many homeseekers to Nez Perce county. Despite the fact that better transportation facilities are to be afforded, the rich lands of the reservation country can be purchased at a comparatively low figure and the homeseeker can find no more attractive field.
In the Gifford section there are also splendid fruit lands, and Mr. Gifford states that the town also affords good business openings. At this time there is a particularly good field there for a young attorney. The town continues to improve and a new industry that will within a short time be in operation is a brick plant. A brick store is also now to be erected by Smith & Hobson. Mr. Gifford states that the crop prospect is fine and he anticipates a splendid year for all interests.