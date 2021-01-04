This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Clarkston, Wash., Jan. 5. — The meeting of the Washington State Horticultural Association in Clarkston tomorrow is one of the greatest events in the history of this community and the elaborate preparations made by the Clarkston people suggest their appreciation of the importance of the occasion,” said Secretary L. M. Brown, of Walla Walla, who arrived Monday evening and has worked with the local committee during the past two days of the details of the preparations. Mr. Brown is the publicity manager of the Walla Walla Commercial club and his position has ofttimes brought him in contact with gatherings of this character. At the conclusion of the work this evening, he pronounced all preparations in “apple pie order.”
“The meeting is of great value to the Clarkston and Lewiston communities because the fact that Clarkston was selected as the place for the annual gathering, places this district on the map as one of the big fruit sections of the northwest,” continued Mr. Brown. “The Horticultural Annual, giving the report of this meeting with Clarkston set out in bold type on the cover page, will be sent into every section of the world where the English language is spoken and the newspaper report of the meeting, handled through our press bureau, will be printed in no less than 5,000 publications.
“The class of men who will be brought here to address the delegates will probably never again be here at one time except on some future occasion of the same character and the bringing together of these men is an event in horticultural work that attracts attention to the place of meeting. From the standpoint of publicity, the value to the communities is incalculable and such publicity is what brings the desirable homeseekers into the northwest districts. Your recent livestock show was a master stroke for Lewiston and Clarkston and the publicity derived from it will be of lasting benefit. 1 can tell you that when a big Chicago daily gives a prominent position and a big headline to a meeting of this kind that good is to come front it. I had been absent from home for ten weeks and was not informed as to the livestock show but when I picked up one of the leading Chicago newspapers, I found Lewiston in the headlines with a splendid report of the big show here.
“Your community is now receiving a second meeting of equal magnitude but of different character. It will again put you before the public eye but as a fruit country and substantial publicity of this character cannot be purchased at any price should you start out tomorrow to buy it with dollars and cents. I believe your people appreciate this and I believe that Lewiston is awake to the opportunity as is attested by the large number of new members secured in both Clarkston and Lewiston during the past two days. This is the kind of interest that makes it possible for the association to come out on the right side of the ledger and our prospects are most favorable this year to be successful from a financial standpoint. We have members in practically every section of the United States and the renewals from the outside communities are the ones most promptly made. Since arriving here I have received renewals from Winchester and Roanoke, Virginia, and for the next several weeks the mails will carry renewals and new memberships from all sections.
“Today delegates to the number of about 75 have reached the city but the big delegations will come tomorrow morning from the central Washington and Palouse sections. We will have several hundred people here by tomorrow evening and we believe the meeting will be one of the most successful in the history of the organization.”