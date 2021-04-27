This story was published in the April 27, 1926, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Lewiston right now is receiving more strange looking equipment than any other city in the entire northwest and there are great gondolas loaded high with frame pieces of great machines that will make their introduction to the entire northwest through the work performed here in connection with the development of the power project for the Inland Power & Light company.
The four cars required to bring in the Monighan drag-line excavator for the Winston Bros. Company were on the tracks of the Clearwater Timber company early yesterday morning and the two cars carrying the frame and bases were unloaded during the forenoon. The work of putting the big machine together is already under way and the other cars will probably be unloaded today. It is expected it will require about two weeks to get this machine set up and in operation. The Winston Bros. company also have several carloads of tractors, dump-wagons and other equipment in the yards that will be unloaded today or tomorrow.
The Fegles Construction company is busy at the dam site with the preparations for erecting the necessary plant buildings. This company now has five carloads of equipment in the local yards but the unloading is awaiting the completion of the railroad spur to the dam site and the arrival of the big caterpillar derrick from Kansas City. This derrick was scheduled to reach Lewiston yesterday but was delayed 14 hours in Wyoming because of bad-order car. It is expected to be run onto the dam spur this evening.
This derrick has been in trouble from the very beginning. It was purchased in Kansas City and the contractors wanted it routed by one of the northern lines. In order to get out on a northern road it was necessary for it to pass through the railroad tunnel under a part of the city and it was discovered it is too big to pass through the tunnel. The big machine was then routed Union Pacific and came directly west from Kansas City and should arrive in Lewiston this evening. This derrick will have an important part in all building operations at the dam site.
James Patterson, superintendent of construction for the Fegles Construction company, is getting comfortably settled in the new office building recently erected at the south end of the dam. He said yesterday the work is moving forward satisfactorily. With the completion of the railroad spur today and the arrival of the big derrick this evening, he expects to get unloading operations under way by tomorrow. In the meantime the engineering forces have set the stakes and have the plans practically complete for the construction work incident to the erection of the plant that will build the river dam. The building materials will be moved in as soon as the railroad spur is completed and the cars of equipment are unloaded and a real building program will be under way at the dam site before the end of the week.