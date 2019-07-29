This story was published in the July 29, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Professor Baumgaertel, director of the Lewiston band, has taken steps for the organization of a German singing society. The chorus will comprise male voices and the initial membership secured is eight — a double quartette, with first and second tenor and first and second base. It is the plan of Professor Baumgaertel to increase the chorus to thirty or forty voices.
Regular rehearsals will be commenced in the fall and will be continued steadily throughout the winter. The first public appearance of the chorus will be on the occasion of the opening of an initial open-air band concert of the season at the Fifth street park in the spring. Lewiston affords splendid material for the chorus that Professor Baumgaertel has planned and the new organization will be welcomed by the public.
