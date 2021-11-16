This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Atlanta, Ga., Nov., 15 — Bills prohibiting publication of liquor advertisements in Georgia and limiting the amount of liquor individuals may have shipped into tho state were passed today by the lower house of the legislature. The measures, which supplement a bill passed last week prohibiting manufacture or sale within the state of any drink containing more than one-half of one per cent alcohol, already have-passed the senate and are understood to have the approval of Governor Harris. The legislative program is expected to entirely eliminate breweries, locker clubs and “near-beer” saloons permitted to operate under present prohibition laws.
The anti-shipping bill, provides that a person may receive from outside the state only two quarts of liquor, one gallon of wine and 48 pints of beer each month. The other measure passed today prevents advertising liquor in any manner, in periodicals, newspapers, billboards or otherwise. Both will become effective May 1, 1916.