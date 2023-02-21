GEORGE, Wash. — George Washington never slept in George, Wash.
But the people of George have been throwing birthday parties for the nation’s first president since the dusty little central Washington town was founded 37 years ago.
Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High around 45F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 27F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.
Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 3:01 am
GEORGE, Wash. — George Washington never slept in George, Wash.
But the people of George have been throwing birthday parties for the nation’s first president since the dusty little central Washington town was founded 37 years ago.
“This is the only town in the United States that can wear the full name of a president, at least as of yet,” said Merna Lutz, one of the Georgettes — a women’s community group — who prepare the annual party.
Lutz was present July 4, 1957, when founder Charlie Brown dedicated the town’s first plot. Then-Gov. Albert Rosellini came to George to plant the first cherry tree, establishing a tradition for each new landowner.
Cherries play an important role in the town, largely because of the legend that a young George Washington confessed to chopping down a cherry tree because he could not tell a lie.
“I think over the years we’ve been scoffed at as being hokey or corny, but in view of what’s happening in the rest of the country with crime and violence, this is a great place to raise a family,” said Debby Kooy, the mayor’s wife.
This story was published in the Feb. 21, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today to receive the Rundown, a curated collection of the week's top sports stories assembled every Monday by Tribune sports editor Donn Walden.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.