Genesee, June 7 — Don Borgen, son of Mr. and Mrs. W. O. Borgen, left Spokane Sunday by plane for New York, where he will join 14 other students from different schools in the United States. He was scheduled to leave today by plane for a seven weeks study of foreign languages and government in Switzerland. He will spend about two weeks in England and France before going to Switzerland. Borgen is a political science major in his junior year at the University of Idaho.
Genesee Briefs
The Community church Sunday school held its annual picnic Sunday at Vollmer park, Lewiston.
The 4-H girls, who are taking room improvement, and Mrs. Virginia Woods, county home demonstration agent, Moscow, and their leaders, Mrs. W. O. Borgen, Mrs. James Archibald and Mrs. George Erickson, made a tour recently of the girls’ rooms to be redecorated. Mrs. Woods offered suggestions on color schemes and exhibit requirements.
Mr. and Mrs. James Archibald and family, Mr. and Mrs. Jud Archibald, Mrs. Marion McElroy and Mr. and Mrs. Wilson Archibald attended the wedding Sunday afternoon at the Holy Family church at Clarkston, of Valeria Kennedy of Lewiston and Arthur McElroy of Clarkston. A reception followed the ceremony at the Holy Family school. Mr. and Mrs. James Archibald entertained at dinner Sunday evening for the bride and groom, Mr. and Mrs. Arthur, Mr. Elroy also Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Heintz of Bickleton, Wash., and Mrs. Marion McElroy.
Mr. and Mrs. Vern Lange of Newport, Wash., are the parents of a daughter, born Friday. Mr. Lange was a former Genesee resident.
Mr. and Mrs. LeRoy Garrett of Toledo, Ohio, are the parents of a son, Thomas Richard, born May 28. Mr. Garrett is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Garrett, Genesee.
Rex Eikum and Roger Broemeling joined a group of boys from Moscow and Potlatch and left Sunday morning by special plane from Moscow to Boise, to attend boys’ state. They expect to return home Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Ray Helbling entertained at dinner Thursday evening for Mr. and. Mrs. Alfred Robinson of Moscow, and Friday evening, for Mr. and Mrs. Phil Herman and Mr. and Mrs. Dick Scharnhorst.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Bowels and sons, Gary and Kenny of Victoria, B. C., arrived Saturday for a two days’ visit with Mrs. Bowels’ sister, Mrs. Markie Springer and family.
Weekend visitors at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Eli Rice were Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Rissell and son, Robbie. They left Monday for Chicago.
Art Linehan, J.P. Herman and Gus Fickens returned Sunday evening from a fishing trip at Priest lake.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Duarte and children, Uniontown, were dinner guests of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Kalafus and. Mrs. Leona Gelts Thursday evening.
This story was published in the June 8, 1949, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.