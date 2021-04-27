This story was published in the April 27, 1926, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Genesee, April 26. — Genesee citizens have started a fund for a new high school community gymnasium to be used primarily by the high school, but also as a community hall. The donations are made to the school trustees and the school will have charge. The total has reached $800, and is expected to soon top the $1000 mark.
Genesee has never had a gymnasium and has always used the opera house, which is a good hall but nothing like a gymnasium. Local people feel their boys are handicapped in athletics by not having a modern gym to practice and play in and the project is receiving strong support. The campaign is expected to be concluded in time so the building may be completed before next basketball season.