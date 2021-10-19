This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
St. Petersburg. Oct. 18 — There is jubilation throughout the city over the news that General Kuropatkin has resumed the offensive and the holiday which began with little heart, closed brighter. The crowds in the streets and illuminations in honor of the czarevich’s nameday gave a tinge of brilliancy to an evening otherwise depressing, though a constant drizzle of rain. Newsboys up to midnight thronged the thoroughfares with evening papers with extras, shouting, “Great Russian victory,” and the crowds bought papers greedily. Groups of men in brilliant uniforms, or in evening dress, at the hotels and restaurants, discussed the change in the fortunes of war, but the population as a whole were slow to take fire. They had received the news of the earlier reverses stolidly, and now accepted the reports of Russian successes and the capture of guns quietly, with satisfaction, but with considerable reserve.
Correspondents at the front during the past 48 hours had been hinting that the Russian army was on the eve of another advance, but it was thought that the troops were too exhausted by more than a week of gigantic struggle to engage in an immediate advance movement. Therefore the news of a definite resumption of the advance was calculated to arouse greater satisfaction, but a realization of the significance of the news permeates the masses here more slowly than in American cities. The kaleidoscopic changes on the Shakhe river have been too swift for the populace to follow, and so better news from the front has been so far taken in comparative quiet.
In the best Informed circles, however, it is already accepted as true.
It is believed Kuropatkin intended to signalize the Czarvich’s fete by a victory, Just as Grand Duke Nicholas did at Plevna.
The failure of the war office to give out dispatches is attributed to holding the censor’s commission disbanding early. The Associated Press, however, hears on good authority that the emperor has received a telegram from Kuropatkin reporting the Russian army moving forward. The reverse sustained by Oyama’s column has not yet been reported by General Kuropatkin or General Sakharoff, except in a reference to an unsuccessful Japanese attack near Shakhe.
The Associated Press Mukden dispatch evidently refers to this affair in reporting that the Japanese left had been beaten off with terrible slaughter and its retreat cut off by a Russian army corps. Another Associated Press dispatch from Mukden confirms the news of the Russian advance, when telegraphing late tonight, the corespondent says:
“It is rumored that we are moving ahead.”
There is no official confirmation here of the report from Tokyo that a Russian attack on the Japanese-right on October 17 had been repulsed. If this report should prove true it may mean Russians crossed the Shakhe while the river was fordable. According to the Associated Press Mukden dispatches, the water has since risen man-high in consequence of heavy rains, and therefore it would be well nigh impossible for the Russian army to recross the river, owing to the absence of bridges.
It would be equally difficult for the same reason to bring up supplies and ammunition to enable General Kuropatkin to follow up the advance.
This may explain the statement in a Mukden dispatch to the Associated press that the fighting was slackening the morning of October 18.