Asotin, Nov. 22. — Ninety-two men and 500 horses were listed here today for work on the Anatone-Asotin hill highway, shortly after it was announced by Contractors Rumsey & Jordan that they expect to use as many local people as possible in the construction work. Dr. J. S. McElvain has been conducting the enrollment and made the foregoing announcement this evening.
The construction work will begin within the next few weeks and will probably last during the entire winter and spring months. There is something over five miles of new road to be made.
This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.