This story was published in the May 4, 1979, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MOSCOW — University of Idaho students may be among those hard hit if gas station owners on the Palouse follow a proposed shutdown in two weeks.
The shutdown is planned for May 17 through May 20, the final days of the spring semester at UI. Between 5,000 and 6,000 students will head for home during those four days, many of them hoping to fill their gas tanks before they leave.
Commencement exercises, which normally attract 1,000 to 2,000 parents from out of town, are scheduled for Saturday, May 19 in the ASUI-Kibbie Dome.
Service station owners at Moscow are mostly noncommittal about the proposed shutdown to protest federal regulations limiting the prices they can charge. Most say they will go along if others do.
Only one station has rejected the idea. The owner of a Union 78 station here says Union 76 owns his station and that he couldn’t shut it down if he wanted to. Most service stations are privately owned, with the gas trademarks leased from the parent company.
Washington State University students do not finish spring semester until the second weekend in June.