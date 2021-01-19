Gala Is Fabulous Inaugural Event

This story was published in the Jan. 19, 1965, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
WASHINGTON (AP) — Threats of snow vanished and President and Mrs. Johnson joined celebrities and celebrators Monday night as the inaugural festivities began building toward the solemn climax which comes with the oath-taking at midday Wednesday.
From every part of the land, by road, rail and air, tens of thousands of visitors, visiting firemen included, swarmed into the national capital and started in on inauguration jamborees.
The chief executive and the First Lady turned out with about 11,000 fellow Democrats for the main event of the day — a swinging, throbbing gala presenting fabulous stars of the entertainment world in an extravaganza at the National Guard Armory.
Daughter Lynda said she felt like Cinderella — “It will be all gone tomorrow.”
Vice President-elect Hubert H. Humphrey and Mrs. Humphrey also were in the presidential box in the dead center of the vast armory, converted into a theatrical show place by hundreds of yards of shimmering, spangled blue tinsel spaced by enormous stars.
The President wore a dinner jacket and sat in a comfortable leather chair. Mrs. Johnson was dressed in a gown of white with a glittering beaded top.
The gala performance ran on for more than two hours and the Johnsons stayed to the end with apparent enjoyment of every minute. They returned afterward to the White House.
The official social activities got away to a much more sedate and low-keyed start Monday afternoon with a reception for distinguished women at the National Gallery of Art.
Before coming to the armory, the Johnsons dropped in briefly at two private dinners to thank big contributors to their party.
And the climactic moment still was two days away.
The climactic moment came Monday for a city shuddering at the thought of anything approaching the howling, traffic-freezing, eight-inch snow that struck at inaugural time four years ago.
“Very cold weather is expected to continue through Wednesday,” the forecast said, but; “No precipitation of consequence is likely.”
So it may be numbingly cold but clear on a special temporary front porch of the United States Capitol at Wednesday noon. That’s when Johnson lifts his right hand, puts his left on his mother’s Bible and renews his promise to carry out his duties faithfully and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.
Musical comedy star Carol Channing updated “Hello, Lyndon” for the gala. Carol Burnett was in the show along with an array of dancing, singing and comedy talent producer Richard Adler valued at half a million dollars.