The supreme court library commission has placed the order for furnishing the new court and library building with the Lewiston Furniture & Undertaking company and McGilvery & Thompson. The order will aggregate about $2000 and will be delivered in about 60 days.
The court, library and Judges’ room will be covered with body brussels carpet and in the halls inlaid linoleum will be used. Sixteen opera chairs have been ordered to be set in the rear of the rail and the chairs for the attorneys are of the heaviest oak with leather upholstering. The library chairs are of heavy oak and the judges’ chairs are massive oak with leather upholstering and spring top and bottom.
The furniture as a whole is the best offered in the market and will be handsome equipment for that splendid new building.
This story was published in the Sept. 2, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.