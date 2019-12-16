The Idaho Transportation Department has applied for grants totaling $1,750,000 for improvements of the Deary-Harvard highway in Latah County.
The Clearwater Economic Association said the department is seeking the money to grade, drain, base and surface or pave State Highway 9.
The CEDA said the city of Kendrick is asking for $140,000 from the federal Farmers Home Administration to build a 200,000-gallon reservoir and well to increase its water supply and storage capacities.
The city of Lewiston is seeking $320,000 through the Idaho Transportation Department for improving Main and D streets between 11th Street and Interstate Bridge and Main Street east to Memorial Bridge.
The Rural Community Assistance Corp. is applying for $124,638 from the federal government for regional training and technical assistance programs for north central ldaho.
The Nez Perce Tribe is asking for a $64,760 grant through the Community Services Administration to improve the nutritional and other services to the poor residents of Lapwai, Orofino and Kamiah vicinities.
This story was published in the Dec. 16, 1978, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.