This story was published in the April 6, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Backhoes rumbled, asphalt rollers honked and water trucks sprayed to the tune of more than 400 kids laughing in delight as they climbed behind the controls of some of their favorite things: big road equipment.
Heavy Equipment Day at Poe Asphalt Paving Saturday gave kids the opportunity to leave their Tonka trucks at home in the dirt pile and operate some of the heaviest and noisiest equipment on the road.
Paving machines, front-end loaders, bulldozers, street sweepers and dump trucks were among the 18 pieces of equipment kids could ride and drive.
All day long, the lot at Poe was bustling with activity as Poe workers in bright red jackets escorted kids to the yellow machine of choice, where the kids would be lifted inside to sit beside or on the laps of the drivers.
For Keeton Benedict, 7, of Clarkston, the asphalt roller was “the most awesome ride.”
Why?
“Because it was fun to go through the mud puddles.”
Benedict’s father, Kim, who brought him to Saturday’s event, works at Poe.
Amy Rossister, 6, of Lewiston said she liked the water truck because she got to spray another truck with a blast of water.
Shad Carkuff, 7, from Spokane, thought the grownups letting him drive the street sweeper were “pretty cool.”
“You get to go a long way. I drove the whole time” he said.
The day was the stuff dreams are made of for kids like Ben Byrd, 4, a seasoned construction watcher whose favorite videos at home are of construction.
Judging by the smiles on the faces of the 40-or-so Poe workers, who donated their time for the event, they were, having as much fun as the kids.
“It’s been a great day for everybody,” said Mark Poe, owner of the asphalt company. “It’s also a neat way for Poe to be involved in the community.”
Heavy Equipment Day was so successful, bringing in more than $2,000 for the
Clarkston branch of the Valley Boys and Girls Club, that organizers said they expect to make it a yearly event.