This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
West Coast Airlines had to deplane seven passengers at Lewiston last night and it’s F27 night flight to Boise had to depart with empty seats because Lewiston Airport’s runways weren’t long enough to permit a full load takeoff.
One of the, passengers was a young woman from Seattle bound for Salt Lake City, where she was to be married today.
“I hated to do it, for it seemed a mean thing to do,” said Nels Weberg, WCA station manager. The Seattle woman didn’t have a confirmed reservation from Lewiston south, however, but had been hopeful she could complete the trip.
The seven were taken by limousine to the Hotel Lewis-Clark and will be placed aboard WCA flights this morning. Several of those deplaned volunteered to delay their trips, once the situation was explained, Weberg said. Some were University of Idaho students bound for Boise.
With last night’s 40-degree temperatures, the allowable take-off gross weight for an F27 plane is 37,000 pounds at Lewiston, Weberg reported. But the allowable takeoff gross weight for an F27 flying off Lewiston’s 5,000-foot runways is 35,600 pounds — 1,400 pounds less than the airplane can carry safely.
Weberg said had the runway been longer, all passengers could have continued their flights.