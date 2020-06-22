This story was published in the June 22, 1988, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Firefighters predict the dry weather and approaching Fourth of July weekend will contribute to more than 20 grass and structure fires around Lewiston and Clarkston.
More than $100,000 of property was lost in Idaho last year to fireworks-caused fires, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Report. That’s up from the $74,000 lost in 1986 and the $27,000 lost in 1985.
The report attributes the increased damages to the increasing number of illegal fireworks imported into Idaho.
“The Indians are somehow exempt from the state laws that govern the sale of fireworks. That means the Indians can legally buy and sell them, but they are the only ones who can legally use them,” said Duane Jones, Fire Safety Educator for Lewiston.
Illegal fireworks are being sold at Clarkston, Fire Chief Robert Berreman said. “In Washington anything that explodes or rockets into the sky is illegal. However, many people buy illegal fireworks and import them into Washington. We can’t sit on the bridge and watch.”
Fireworks sales in Idaho are governed by the “safe and sane policy,” Jones said. It limits people to certain Class C fireworks, he said.
This differs slightly from Washington law, which also only permits Class C fireworks.
Fireworks in Idaho are limited by the amount of pyrotechnic material they contain. Some Class C fireworks that are legal in Washington are illegal in Idaho. Still, anything that explodes or is propelled into the air is illegal in both states.
Jones said the fire department is authorized to confiscate illegal fireworks and issue written citations.
People who use fireworks also are liable for any property damages. “If you launch a bottle-rocket and catch your neighbor’s roof on fire, and he can prove you did it, he will make you pay for it,” Jones said.
The number of grass fires also increases near the Fourth of July. A recently passed Clarkston ordinance limiting weeds on residential property to an 8-inch height may help reduce the hazard, Berreman said.
Despite the ordinance, the biggest factor influencing summer grass fires is the weather.
“Last June and early July we had wetter weather.” Jones said. “This year things look like they are drying out prematurely, and this lends to the probability that we will see a marked increase of grass and brush-type fires this season.”
He added that people often set fireworks off near green hedges and shrubbery, thinking they won’t burn. However, most bushes burn very hot and fast because the leaves have an oily coating and there is usually a lot of dry debris inside.
Firefighters recommend keeping a garden hose close by while setting off fireworks, supervising children at all times and carefully following the instructions on the label.
If something fails to go off, Jones said it should be left sitting for a half hour before going near it to prevent possible eye injury.