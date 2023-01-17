Fresh Snowfall Snarls Transportation

GHOST ON B I K E — Tne snow made grotesque caricatures out of ordinary things when it fell on the Twin Cities yesterday. Sally Weeks’ bicycle looks as though it had a ghost- rider. When this picture was taken by Tribune Staff Photographer Dick Holm, the bike was in the front yard of Sally’s neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Crabb, 1111 6th St., Clarkston.
Seven inches of fresh snow yesterday dealt a weather-buffeted Lewiston a blow which had it reeling all day.
Already rocking from the effects of eight inches of snow, the greater Lewiston population of more than 17,000 sought to engage in “business as usual.”
But the heart of the individual wasn’t in it. The trouble started even before he left his home. Few cared that Lewiston was mantled under its heaviest snow since 1937; they were more worried about how to reach the garage without getting street shoes full of snow.
People who walked to work wore galoshes to keep the snow out of their shoes — and wondering how long it would take the neighbor to clear his sidewalk.
City crews worked desperately to clear grades to the business section. Sidewalks along those routes were whisked clean of snow.
Taxis did a tremendous business — in a leisurely fashion. Many streets were piled so high with snow travel had to be slow.
Store employes had little else to do so they were put to work clearing sidewalks. Those who once got downtown stayed there for lunch.
But restaurants weren’t crowded. Shoppers stayed at home, their purchases put off until another day.
Public school attendance declined from the “normal” Monday. Householders picked up the telephone more times than they had ever done in a day at Lewiston in history.
The situation which brought all this about is: seven and one- quarter inches of new snow at Lewiston, which brought the ground depth to 15.5 inches.
This story was published in the Jan. 17, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.