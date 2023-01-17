Fresh Snowfall Snarls Transportation

GHOST ON B I K E — Tne snow made grotesque caricatures out of ordinary things when it fell on the Twin Cities yesterday. Sally Weeks’ bicycle looks as though it had a ghost- rider. When this picture was taken by Tribune Staff Photographer Dick Holm, the bike was in the front yard of Sally’s neighbors, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Crabb, 1111 6th St., Clarkston.

Seven inches of fresh snow yesterday dealt a weather-buffeted Lewiston a blow which had it reeling all day.

Already rocking from the effects of eight inches of snow, the greater Lewiston population of more than 17,000 sought to engage in “business as usual.”

