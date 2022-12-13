Free Moscow bus lures hundreds of riders

This story was published in the Dec. 13, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
This story was published in the Dec. 13, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
MOSCOW — For the last two weeks, Moscow residents have been afforded the luxury of a free bus, courtesy of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds have taken advantage of the “free ride” and taken part in a survey that may make the system permanent.
The Moscow chamber financed a major portion of the bill for a 19-passenger Mercedes-Benz bus which has cruised Moscow since the first of the month. At the same time, officials of the Idaho Department of Transportation have taken surveys of riders to determine who uses the buses, for what purpose and the fare they’ll be willing to pay.
All first time riders of the bus in the last two weeks have been asked to fill but survey forms and although results won’t be tabulated until after Christmas, some trends are evident.
Chuck Underhill, a 23-year-old graduate student at the University of Idaho, drove the bus the last three days. He’s a student of transportation planning.
“That’s why I got involved in this thing.” he said above the whine of the bus engine, Underhill estimated more than 300 have boarded the bus each day, most of whom made favorable comments about the system. “The only problem with the routes is that it’s convenient for many people only in one direction,” Underhill said. “Some routes are three hours long, and people don’t always want to spend three hours in Moscow.
Underhill said a lot of school children board the bus in the early morning and afternoon, with “an awful lot of housewives and senior citizens in the middle of the day. The representation is fairly even through all the age groups.”
Results of the survey will be used to determine rates, routes, schedules and other data for a final bus transportation proposal for the city.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.