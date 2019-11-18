This story was published in the Nov. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Presenting roses to a distinguished citizen of Portland, the Rose city, perhaps is akin to carrying coals to Newcastle, but —
A gorgeous bouquet of roses from the municipal garden at Tenth and Main streets, presented last week to B. F. Irvine, blind editor of the Oregon Journal, by the Lewiston Rose society, inspired a gracious editorial tribute in that newspaper and a cordial note of acknowledgement yesterday to the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Irvine came to Lewiston to address the community chest campaign banquet. Although not possessed of physical power of sight he exhibited a keen interest in Lewiston and its surrounding country and plied friends with questions as to the appearance of the city, its surrounding hills and rivers.
Admires Lewiston Roses.
In his letter to the chamber of commerce Mr. Irvine says, in part:
“On the center of the dining table in my room is a beautiful bouquet of Lewiston roses given me when in Lewiston by the rose society there. Two other smaller bouquets of the same flowers are in other parts of the house, all sending forth a beautiful perfume in reminder of my very pleasant day in your city. I write this to have you know that the flowers symbolize the delightful recollection of my friends in Lewiston and the pleasure that they put into my life, which I shall keep on remembering.”
In an editorial in the Journal, entitled “Its Romantic Past,” Mr. Irvine writes:
Tribute to Lewiston.
“Roses grown in Lewiston, Idaho, in the open outdoors and transported to Portland are a surprise in the aroma that they emit, and a delight in the beauty they present. In an area so far inland and at so late a time in the season, with but a few days more than a month intervening until the winter solstice, such roses from the outdoors seem remarkable.
But surprises like that are common in Nez Perce county, Idaho, in which Lewiston is the shiretown. The soil and sun in the area yield vegetables and fruits of unusual quality and flavor. A 5,000-acre irrigated tract in the immediate vicinity matures all kinds of fruits and vegetables. This peculiar feature of land and climate means a future Lewiston that instead of the present 10,000 will probably reach a population of 100,000.
“An example of the possibilities of the city is a hydro-electric plant, dam and lumber mill constructed in 1927 at a cost of $10,000,000. A supply of 1,000,000 horsepower of electric energy in the four rivers in the immediate vicinity is signal of other plants and mills to come before the 55 billion feet of lumber tributary to the town is finally milled and marketed.
Historical Renown.
“Because the river was navigable for boats from the coast to where the Snake and Clearwater join, Lewiston sprang into prominence in days that made history. Discovery of gold in the river beds started a great stampede in the late ‘50s. Lewiston was founded as a source of supply for the needs of the miners. A mushroom mining town at first, Lewiston presently became the state capital with all the honors that go with the title.
“The first white settlers were Henry and Eliza Spalding, who established in 1836 a mission for the instruction of Indians and which aided in bringing civilization to the northwest. Their daughter was little Eliza Spalding, aged 10, who bulked large by her courage and poise in the Whitman massacre.
“After the period of gold, Indians, pioneers and romance, there came to the Lewiston area an epoch of constructive development. Railroads were built into Lewiston and the region has grown in importance until it has become the center of a region with mere potential possibilities than any like section in the northwest, because of its diversity of interests.”