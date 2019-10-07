This story was published in the Oct. 7, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Four golfers were left last night after a hectic day of playing in the tournament to decide Lewiston’s 1929 golf champion — W. F. Kettenbach, Harold White, Al Bauch and J. P. Weyerhaeuser, Jr.
Kettenbach will play White and Weyerhaeuser will meet Bauch in the semi-finals this week and the finals will be played next Sunday.
The four survivors had comparatively easy victories yesterday in the championship flight. Kettenbach defeated E. M. Grant 5 up and 4 to play. White ousting Ed Butler and Weyerhaeuser whipping Ferd Roos by the same scores. Al Bauch defeated Frank Atwood 2 up and 1.
Hanrahan Makes Comeback.
The feature match of the day was not in the championship events but in the first flight with R. E. Hanrahan scoring a sensational one-hole victory over W. G. Hawkinson in a 19-hole match. Facing almost certain defeat with the score four holes against him at the end of the fourteenth hole, Hanrahan made a gallant comeback to tie the score at the end of the match and win on the extra hole.
Hanrahan took the fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth holes and then sunk a birdie 3 on the eighteenth to Hawkinson’s 4. Hanrahan and Hawkinson were both on the green an their second shot, Hawkinson’s ball 12 feet from the cup and Hanrahan’s 23 feet. Hanrahan sunk his ball with a calm, deliberate stroke. Hawkinson’s ball lipped the cup and he was forced to take a fourth stroke to sink it.
Big Gallery at Finish.
The deciding play on the nineteenth hole was witnessed by a huge gallery. Hanrahan’s drive was 250 yards down the center of the fairway while Hawkinson hooked 260 yards out into the rough. Hawkinson made a fine recovery on his second shot, landing the ball on the fairway near the green while Hanrahan sliced into the rough. On the third stroke both players had their balls on the green, Hanrahan’s 20 feet and Hawkin’s 25 feet from the cup.
Hanrahan played safe on his approach putt, babying the ball up for a certain 5. Hawkinson was short on his approach and he missed the long putt, losing the hole 6-5 and the match.
Jones Ousts Mitchell.
In other matches in the first flight L. L. Whalen defeated Max Yandt 3 up and 1, Art Barnes eliminated E. S. Cook, Jr., 5 up and 4 and Dr. L. S. Jones registered an upset by defeating M. J. Mitchell 3 up and 2.
Only one match was played in the second flight, Frank Thompson defeating H. E. Karlburg 1 up. In the third flight Clyde Richards eliminated Jim McMonnigle 1 up and Phil Nutting ousted Oliver Vassar 2 up and 1. Richards and Nutting will play for the third flight championship next Sunday.