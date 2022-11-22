PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The founder of Nicotine Unlimited, a sort of smokers’ version of Alcoholics Anonymous, says the fire has gone out of his organization but that he may light it up again next week.

J.D. Lewis, a retired power company executive who founded Nicotine Unlimited in 1947 after 30 years of smoking, said a regional meeting of members has been called for Spokane Monday to determine NU’s future.

