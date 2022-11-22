PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The founder of Nicotine Unlimited, a sort of smokers’ version of Alcoholics Anonymous, says the fire has gone out of his organization but that he may light it up again next week.
J.D. Lewis, a retired power company executive who founded Nicotine Unlimited in 1947 after 30 years of smoking, said a regional meeting of members has been called for Spokane Monday to determine NU’s future.
“I think there is a real need for it and we’ll start again if enough people are interested,” he said.
The organization once claimed 600 members throughout the world, including President Eisenhower. Then Lewis went to Greece in 1953 as a representative of Ebasco Services, Inc. He came back here in 1955 but hasn’t been active in NU and said it died out without a leader.
“When a man decides to quit smoking,” he said, “he needs some moral support for the first 30 days. We had printed an elaborate certificate and a series of 30 bulletins to send members once a day to help him over the critical period. The certificate was supposed to be framed and hung on the man’s office wall to put him on the spot and off tobacco.”
All that cost money and Lewis provided much of it himself. He said he can’t afford to handle it now that he’s retired and will ask regional members to help.
Lewis said he read that Eisenhower renounced smoking when he was president of Columbia University, after World War II. He sent him the certificate, got a letter of acknowledgment and mailed the 30-day bulletins to Eisenhower at Columbia and later at NATO headquarters in Paris.
Lewis said the Monday meeting will be open to the public. Nicotine Unlimited was copyrighted in 1947 and incorporated in 1949.
This story was published in the Nov. 22, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.