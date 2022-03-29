This story was published in the March 29, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dwight David Eisenhower, soldier, president, and one of the revered figures of American history, died Friday at 12:25 p.m. in Walter Reed Army Hospital. His death ended a heroic struggle against a long series of major illnesses with a heart weakened by repeated attacks. He was 78 years old. He had led the mightiest armed force ever assembled to victory over the German Nazis in World War II.
He was the architect of D-Day, the invasion of the European continent that broke the back of enemy resistance.
He was the 34th president of the United States during eight Cold War years.
His was an administration of domestic tranquility.
The five-star general of the Army died peacefully and quietly, the commanding general of Walter Reed Hospital said, “after a long and heroic struggle.”
State Funeral
The nation will pay final tribute to the general in a state funeral that will span three days in the nation’s capital before the body is borne by slow train to his boyhood home in Abilene, Kan.
There, near the Eisenhower library, he will be buried Wednesday.
President Nixon, who was Eisenhower’s vice president for eight years and who assumed some presidential duties during the President’s illnesses, formally announced the death in a proclamation.
Designating next Monday a national day of mourning, Nixon said his mentor had exerted for a quarter of a century “a moral authority seldom equaled in American life.”
Left Great Spirit
“As long as free men cherish their freedom,” the President said. “Dwight Eisenhower will stand with them, as he stood during war and peace: strong, confident, and courageous. Even in death he has left us a great spirit that will never die.”
By presidential order, the American flag will fly at half-staff across the world for 30 days.
First word of the general’s death came from Brig. Gen. Frederic J. Hughes Jr., commandant of the Army hospital that had been Eisenhower’s home since last spring. He suffered his fifth, sixth, and seventh heart attacks there during 1968 and was believed near death last August.
The blow that ultimately brought him down was congestive heart failure, diminishing the flow of blood through his weakened body.
Wife Nearby
His wife, Mamie Doud Eisenhower, and members of the immediate family were nearby when Eisenhower died in his third-floor presidential suite.
President Nixon canceled all appointments for the next five days and went immediately from the White House to the hospital with his wife and eldest daughter, Tricia.
The only living former presidents — Democrats Harry S. Truman and Lyndon B. Johnson — paid their tributes.
In Independence, Mo., the 84-year-old Truman, whom Eisenhower succeeded in 1952 after a bitter political campaign against Democrat Adlai Stevenson, said he and Eisenhower “became political opponents, but before that we were comrades in arms, and I cannot forget his services to his country and to western civilization ... He must be long and gratefully remembered.”
LBJ Pays Tribute
From the LBJ Ranch in Texas came tribute from the man who worked with the Republican president as leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate — and eventually became president himself:
“A giant of our age is gone ... I treasured him always as my close and lasting friend,” Johnson said.
“His death leaves an empty place in my heart as it will in the hearts of men and women everywhere. America will be a lonely land without him but America will always be a better nation — stronger, safer, more conscious of its heritage, more certain of its destiny — because Ike was with us when America needed him.”
Field Marshal Lord Montgomery, British ground commander in Europe during World War II and Eisenhower’s deputy in command of the allied forces, said, “I am very distressed. I want to be alone now.”
At Walter Reed Army Hospital, Gen. Hughes, who had been chief spokesman to a world awaiting news of Eisenhower’s condition, wiped his eyes as he approached the Red Cross recreation hall to make the final announcement.
Would there be a medical briefing? he was asked.
“No,” the gray-haired medical officer said. “It’s a period of mourning, not of medical discussion.”
Solemn-faced, President Nixon said nothing as he left the hospital grounds after a 30-minute meeting with the family. Several hundred persons gathered about the entrance to watch quietly.
Rogers There
Secretary of State William P. Rogers, who was Eisenhower’s attorney general, was with Nixon. So were Secretary of Defense Melvin R. Laird and White House assistants Henry Kissinger and Bryce Harlow.
Nixon learned of the death one minute after it occurred. The word came from the White House doctor, Walter Tkach. Nixon was at his desk with Laird, following a meeting of the National Security Council, when the news arrived.
The capital prepared for a state funeral similar in some respects to the solemn rites for President John F. Kennedy in November, 1963.
Plans for the funeral have been in print since February, 1966. Eisenhower himself approved them. They are detailed down to the last salute. Dignitaries Due Dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend. Moments after Eisenhower’s death was announced, official sources in Paris said President Charles de Gaulle plans to fly to Washington for the funeral.
It begins Saturday, when the body will be moved from Gawler’s Funeral Home to the Bethlehem Chapel of the National Cathedral. The church is Episcopal, although Eisenhower was a Presbyterian.
The general will lie in repose there for 24 hours after a brief, relatively private service. An honor guard of enlisted men and noncommissioned officers will be posted about the coffin.
Late Sunday morning, a hearse will carry the body to a point on Constitution Avenue in sight of the White House. There it will be transferred to a horse-drawn caisson, which will transport it to the U.S. Capitol in a grand procession.
Cannon To Thunder
Cannon will thunder 21-gun salutes. Air Force planes will fly overhead. A riderless black horse, boots reversed in the saddle, will trail the caisson.
The former president’s body will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda nearly 24 hours before being borne back to the National Cathedral Monday for the final Washington services.
Toward dusk, a train bearing the body will pull out of Union Station for a slow journey across half the continent to Kansas. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are expected to line the route to bid the warrior- president farewell.
Burial Wednesday
The burial will be Wednesday in a small chapel in the Eisenhower Center after a brief, private service.
With the rugged constitution of a Kansas farm boy, Eisenhower had fought off seven heart attacks in 13 years. The first struck Sept. 4, 1955, the last in August 1968.
Even his doctors thought him to be at death’s door last August. He had entered Walter Reed after his fourth attack in April, just after finishing a round of golf in California.
The Army surgeon-general said it was “almost approaching the proportions of a miracle.”
He was considered on the mend in February when the doctors discovered an intestinal obstruction caused by scar tissue from earlier surgery. In the full knowledge of the risk he was taking, the general accepted “with equanimity” their decision to operate.
The sorely tested heart held. The former president came out of the surgery satisfactorily, then successfully turned back a bout of pneumonia in one lung.
His recovery had reached a point where the hospital had stopped issuing regular medical bulletins, when Mamie Eisenhower — who had been staying in an adjacent suite — remarked at a party last week that her husband had had a bad day.
Inquiries to the hospital brought the news that Eisenhower was suffering from congestive heart failure. The heart, taking in blood from the veins, was falling to empty completely on contraction. Blood wasn’t getting through the vessels. Moisture was accumulating in the lungs.
The hospital issued a special bulletin Friday morning announcing that the general’s condition had worsened overnight, The midmorning bulletin shortly after 10 a.m. said his course was going “imperceptibly downhill” but that he was “able to respond feebly to questions.”
No Distress
He was suffering no distress, the doctors said.
A little more than two hours later, It was over.
Born in near poverty in Denison, Tex., Oct. 14, 1890, Eisenhower came from a fundamentalist, deeply religious household. He attended West Point and, like most Army officers between the world wars, remained in obscurity.
World War II made his name a household word, his wide, reassuring grin a trademark. Successfully commanding the allied invasion of North Africa, he was named by President Franklin D. Roosevelt supreme commander of all Allied forces in the European theater.
He assembled a mighty machine and thrust it across the English Channel June 6, 1944 — D-Day — to smash the Nazi forces.
National Hero
A full-fledged national hero after the war, Eisenhower shucked his uniform to become president of Columbia University. But President Truman had other ideas and handed him one military assignment after another.
He became supreme commander of Allied NATO forces in Europe once more — this time in peace, seeking to hold back Soviet advances in Europe.
In 1948, Democrats and Republicans sought him as a presidential candidate, But Eisenhower didn’t like partisan politics and said as much — even sticking to it after winning the presidency.
The GOP prevailed upon him, nevertheless, to go after its nomination in 1952 and he won it after a spirited convention battle with Sen. Robert A. Taft. He swept into office with a victory over Adlai Stevenson and beat him again for re-election in 1956.
Not Dramatic
His presidency, compared to some, was not dramatic. The Eisenhower personality was a reassuring one, however, and sat well with a nation tired of war and willing to take it easy for a while.
Eisenhower presided over the end of the Korean War, ordered federal troops into Little Rock, Ark., to enforce school desegregation orders, and supported his controversial secretary of state, John Foster Dulles, in the Cold War policy called “brinkmanship” by critics.
During the Eisenhower years, communism got a foothold near the United States in Fidel Castro’s Cuba; the Russians launched Sputnik and the space age; and a U2 spy plane was shot down over Russia, prompting Soviet Premier Nikita S. Khrushchev to torpedo a summit meeting with Eisenhower in Paris.
Got Rank Back
Leaving the White House in January, 1961, Eisenhower happily got his military rank back and preferred to be called “General” rather than “Mr. President.”
His politicking rarely exceeded the minimum duty; his love was golf, and he shuttled back and forth between his famous estate in Gettysburg and the desert resort of Palm Springs, Calif,, to play.
Critics had made his golfing while president an issue of sorts.
The marks of his golf spikes remain in the floor of the Oval Office of the White House.