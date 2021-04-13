Former heavyweight great Joe Louis dies

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Former heavyweight boxing champion Joe Louis, who held the title for 12 years and was one of history’s greatest fighters, died Sunday after being admitted to Desert Springs Hospital, the hospital confirmed. He was 66.
“He was in a cardiac arrest state when he arrived,” said nursing supervisor Shirley Brown. “They did everything they could to revive him.”
Brown said Louis died at 10:05 a.m. PST.
“He had been ill for quite some time. He had been hospitalized before. He had had a stroke and different things,” said Brown.
She said that Louis’ wife and some immediate family members were with him when he died.
Called the “Brown Bomber” for his punch and string of knockout victories, Louis was only 23 when he won the title by knocking out 31-year-old James J. Braddock in the eighth round at Chicago in 1937.
He had a 35-1 record, including 31 knockouts, at the time he first won the heavyweight title.
In 34 years as a fighter — almost four years of that time was spent in the Army during World War II — he earned nearly $5 million. He had little to show for it when he quit and was in constant difficulty with the government on income taxes.
When he retired for the first time, on March 1, 1949, he said: “I’m glad to retire. It takes a load off my mind. I could see that I couldn’t fight any more and rather than lose the title in the ring, I decided to quit.”
But 27 months later, he came out of retirement with a pressing need for money, an urge to fight again and confidence that he could beat reigning champion Ezzard Charles.
He met Charles on Sept. 27,1950, and was soundly beaten in a 15-round bout.
“I’ll never fight again,” he said through swollen lips.
But only two months later, he was back in action with a string of victories.
His career in the ring finally ended when he met Rocky Marciano on Oct. 26, 1951, at the age of 37. Marciano, 28, knocked him out in the eighth round.
In 71 fights as a professional after he graduated from the Golden Gloves in Detroit, Louis scored 54 knockouts in posting a 68-3 record.
Louis, confined to a wheelchair since heart surgery in 1977, attended the Larry Holmes-Trevor Berbick heavyweight title fight Saturday night at Caesars Palace. On April 6 he had been feted by some 1,500 people at a salute in his honor attended by former boxing greats.
Louis defended his title a record 25 times before retiring.
But he was a legend long before then. His deadly punching combinations and ability to finish off an opponent who was in trouble made him one of the great fighters.
Louis remained extremely popular even after he left the ring following an unsuccessful comeback in 1950-51. Money and psychiatric problems failed to dim the glory he achieved as a fighter. Not even a fling at being a professional wrestler could detract from his accomplishments. He was always the champ, and a man of pride.
When asked why he turned to the carnival world of professional wrestling — a move dictated by massive tax indebtedness — Louis remarked: “It’s an honest living and it’s better than stealing.”
Louis fought a record 26 championship bouts, 25 of them defenses, without a loss and many of those fights will be discussed as long as people talk about boxing, especially his rematch with Max Schmeling and his first fight with Billy Conn.
Louis was born Joseph Louis Barrow May 13, 1914, in Lafayette, Ala. He was raised in a Detroit ghetto and became a professional fighter in 1934. His career was spectacular from the start.
He won his first 28 fights before being knocked out by Schmeling, a former world heavyweight champion from Germany, in the 12th round June 19, 1936, in New York.
Louis shook off the stunning upset and went on to win the title, but he didn’t forget the loss to Schmeling. After knocking out Braddock in Chicago in 1937, Louis said: “I won’t be champion until get that Schmeling.”
On June 22, 1938, in Yankee Stadium, Louis got him.
“He tried a right to my head but it went around me,” Louis said, recalling the fight many years later. “I left-jabbed him mean and brought his guard low. I drove a right to the jaw with all I had. I put my body into it. It threw him on the ropes and his knees buckled. I caught him coming off the ropes and ripped one into his belly. He screamed like a stuck pig.”
Schmeling crashed to the floor three times before referee Arthur Donovan stopped it at 2:04 of the first round. The United States rejoiced. Adolf Hitler was in power at the time.
“Billy Conn was the best man I ever fought,” Louis once said.
His first fight with the Pittsburgh Irishman, the former light heavyweight champion, took place in New York’s Polo Grounds June 18, 1941. It has become almost mythical.
Conn, whose weight was given as 173 pounds but who reportedly weighed only 169, put on a dazzling display and was ahead after 12 rounds. Some ringsiders felt Conn would have won by just lasting the 15 rounds, but he got cocky and got caught.
Actually, Louis could have won a decision by winning the last three rounds. But he made it academic by knocking out Conn in the 13th round.
Louis, who knocked out Conn in the eighth round in 1946 in their much ballyhooed but disappointing rematch, came to the end of the championship trail in 1948.
The previous year he was knocked down twice by Jersey Joe Walcott but won a controversial decision. A year later, they met again and Louis knocked out Walcott in the 11th round.
Then, at the age of 34, Louis announced the first of three retirements.
But a little more than two years, later, he challenged Charles and lost.
Then just two months later, Louis was back in the ring, and he showed flashes of his old form, registering eight straight victories, three by knockouts.
Then came the Marciano fight and the end.
In his boxing career, he earned purses worth $4,606,721 — and this was in the days before the Fort Knox paydays begun with the first Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier fight in 1971. He wound up owing the tax man more than $1 million.
Louis was an admitted high-liver. He enjoyed himself out of the ring. He made uncollectable loans to friends and mere acquaintances. For years Uncle Sam had Louis reeling over his tax problems before finally letting him off the hook.
Louis had other problems — two divorces, an annulled marriage, and physical and emotional conditions.
In 1956, a physician for the Illinois State Athletic Commission said the former champion’s heart was damaged and the commission refused to grant him a license as wrestler.
This story was published in the April 13, 1981, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.