This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
“Real forestry is being practiced in this region by Potlatch Forests, Inc.,” said G. H. Collingwood, forester of the American Forestry association, who was in Lewiston yesterday from Washington, D. C., following a sightseeing tour of the Clearwater woods district. With G. F. Jewett, Coeur d’Alene, director of Potlatch Forests, Inc., and E. C. Rettig of the general offices of the company at Lewiston, Mr. Collingwood left yesterday for Headquarters and other points of interest, to view some operations of Potlatch Forests, Inc., in selective logging.
“I am tremendously impressed,” he said, “with the work being done here to cut and protect the timber stands. In the Coeur d’Alenes and in the Clearwater I have seen selective togging in reality. This company is doing things that the public should know about. The saving of trees that are an economical loss to cut, the protection afforded by the latest and most improved logging methods which do not devastate and denude the land, augur well for the future of the lumbering industry, and in particular, the fine-mill and its employes in Lewiston.”
Slashing Neatly Piled.
Mr. Collingwood spoke of seeing slashing piled in orderly method at a safe distance from young trees, waiting for the season to burn them, and of the opportunity of the younger trees to grow faster and develop better under selective logging.
“The average citizen shudders at the sight of trees cut along the highways and roads and immediately forms the idea that the forests are being denuded,” he added, “but as one goes deeper into the woods and really finds practices such as those we have seen here, there is a real appreciation developed of the modem lumberman.
“There was a time, until about 1930, when those of us who love a tree ‘which only God can make’ thought of the logger as a denuder and devastator. But then we got our feet under the same table end found that we were good fellows and could be friends after all.
“Those of us in forestry know what is going on, and how the modem lumberman is looking to future tree crops, and it is time that the general public knew more about it.”
Mr. Collingwood will make a report of his western trip when he returns to Washington, D. C. Potlatch Forests, Inc, may obtain national recognition for its work in the northern Idaho country, he said. He left last sight for Spokane.