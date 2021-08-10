Ford Takes Office

This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1974, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald R. Ford took office as 38th President of tho United States Friday, pronounced an end to “our long national nightmare,” then set about the business of shaping his administration.
In swift succession he met with congressional leaders, with senior aides to the resigned Richard M. Nixon, with economic advisers, diplomats, and a group of personal associates who will counsel him on selecting a White House staff.
A spokesman said Ford has asked Nixon’s key aides to remain on the job during the time of transition.
Ford concluded his oath of office — “so help me God” — at 12:03 p.m. EDT. It was administered by Chief Justice Warren E. Burger in the East Room of the White House, before an audience of the leaders of American government.
Actually, Ford assumed the powers of the presidency 28 minutes earlier, when Nixon’s formal resignation was handed to Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger.
After repeating the oath, Ford stopped to the rostrum and with simple but moving eloquence, addressed the American people with “just a little straight talk among friends.”
He promised a government of openness and of candor, and a continuing quest for peace. He noted that he was not elected President and asked the American people “to confirm me as your President with your prayers.”
Ford’s voice was firm, but broke for an instant as he spoke of Nixon, forced to resignation by the Watergate scandals:
“May our former president, who brought peace to millions, find it for himself.”
The new President spoke of the scandals that have wracked the government:
“As we bind up the internal wounds of Watergate, more painful and more poisonous than those of foreign wars, let us restore the golden rule to our political process, and let brotherly love purge our hearts of suspicion and hate.”
“ ... My fellow Americans, our long national nightmare is over,” said Ford.
Ford promised to “follow my instincts of openness and candor with full confidence that honesty is always the best policy in the end ...
“God helping me, I will not let you down,” he concluded.
In the same room, barely two hours earlier, Nixon took tearful leave of his Cabinet and key aides, telling them that greatness comes in times of trouble, not triumph.
Nixon said no aide of his profited at public expense. “Mistakes, yes. But for personal gain, never.”
Within minutes, Nixon, his wife, daughter Tricia and son-in-law Edward Cox, boarded a helicopter for a five-hour journey to California and seclusion at San Clemente.
In California, a crowd of more than 3,000 applauded the former president, heard him promise that he will continue to work for peace.
By that time, Ford was well into his first day’s business at the White House Nixon surrendered. He summoned ambassadors from 59 nations, sent message to foreign ministers around the world, to assure them that U.S. foreign policy remains basically unchanged.
In Moscow, the Soviet government emphasized that the change in leadership will not alter the policy of detente.
Ford arranged to address a joint session of House and Senate at 6 p.m. PDT Monday.
He appointed Jerald F. TerHorst, a veteran Washington newsman and career-long friend, to be White House press secretary.
TerHorst said the new President considers the selection of a new vice president to be of top priority. He said Ford told congressional leaders he hopes to name a nominee within a week or 10 days.
The selection then will need congressional approval.
A four-man team was assembled to counsel Ford on the restructuring of the White House staff. Those advisers are former Gov. William Scranton of Pennsylvania, NATO Ambassador Donald M. Rumsfeld, Interior Secretary Rogers Morton, and former Virginia Rep. John 0. Marsh Jr. All had served with Ford in the House.
Ford told economic advisers that control of inflation would be the “high and first priority” of his administration.
TerHorst said Allan Greenspan, nominated by Nixon to be chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, is Ford’s choice for the position.
TerHorst announced that Robert T. Hartmann, chief of Ford’s vice presidential staff, would become a counselor to the new President.
He said also that Alexander M. Haig, Nixon’s staff chief, had told Ford top aides to the resigned president would remain on the job “in our hour of common cause.”
Nixon’s letter of resignation, delivered to Kissinger at 11:35 a.m. EDT, said simply: “I hereby resign the office of President of the United States.”
With that 11-word message, the power of the highest office passed from the first man ever to resign the presidency to the first man ever to hold it without election.
Members of both parties turned out in number for Ford’s oath-taking ceremony.
The new President, in dark blue suit and with wife Betty at his side in white-trimmed powder blue, placed his hand on a family Bible as he took the oath from Burger.
Noting at the outset of his address that the oath had not changed since George Washington’s time, he added:
“But I assume the presidency under extraordinary circumstances, never before experienced by Americans. This is an hour of history that troubles our minds and hurts our hearts.”
Ford was the first President to take the oath in the White House since Harry Truman succeeded to the presidency on the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945.
Moreover, he was the first, man to succeed to the highest office who had not first been elected vice president. He became vice president in December by confirmation of the Congress after the resignation of Spiro Agnew in October.
Ford said he was acutely aware that his presidency was not mandated by citizen ballot. But be asked Americans “to confirm me with your prayers.”
And “If you have not chosen me by secret ballot, neither have I gained office by secret promises. I have not campaigned either for the presidency or the vice presidency. I have not subscribed to any partisan platform. I am indebted to no man and only to one woman — my dear wife Betty — as I begin the most difficult job in the world.”
Declaring that he had “not sought this enormous responsibility, but I will not shirk it.” Ford said he would address the joint session of Congress Monday to give and solicit views “on the priority business of the nation.”