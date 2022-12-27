This story was published in the Dec. 27, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 49F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 1:18 am
This story was published in the Dec. 27, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Calling drug abuse a “tragic national problem,” President Ford on Friday mounted a major campaign to curb the traffic of heroin, marijuana, hashish and other illicit drugs into the United States.
The President, citing illicit drugs as a major contributor to a growing crime rate, directed Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger to express to the Mexican government his concern about heroin moving across the border into the southwest United States.
He also asked the domestic council drug abuse task force to some up with specific recommendations for controlling drug traffic along the U.S.-Mexico border.
In a statement issued at his Christmas vacation headquarters, Ford said he had recently discussed the problem with Presidents Luis Echeverria of Mexico and Alfonso Lopez Michelsen of Colombia and with Prime Minister Suleyman Demirel of Turkey, He said the discussions were aimed at strengthening “cooperation of other nations involved in the fight against illicit drug traffic.
He urged Congress to enact his proposal for mandatory minimum sentences for drug traffickers “so those who are spreading this evil throughout our communities will be put behind bars where they belong.”
The President also urged Congress to ratify the Convention of Psycotropic Substances “so we can fulfill our obligations to the other nations of the world to see that strong international controls exist for drugs.”
He said he would soon send Congress a comprehensive message establishing a framework for a broad government response to the problem.
The President skied in the morning with members and officials of the U.S. ski team, ate elkburgers at a mountainside luncheon with the Vail ski patrol and spent the afternoon working on a number of bills and paperwork flown here from Washington on Friday by Air Force courier plane.
As Ford headed for the slopes with four U.S. ski team members, he admitted to reporters that after four days of skiing, “my knees are acting up a little bit, but we’ll give it a try today.” Ford’s knees give him trouble from time to time because of old football injuries.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.