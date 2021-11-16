This story was published in the Nov. 16, 1915, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Tomorrow night at Eagles’ hall Carl Nelson and Jack Hartman will meet In a wrestling match for the heavyweight championship of the northwest, a title at present claimed by Hartman and disputed by Nelson. The match will be for the best two out of three falls, Police Gazette rules governing, and besides the sporting honor at stake a substantial side bet has been placed between the contestants.
Nelson has wrestled in this city on several occasions and is well known as one of the most aggressive men and finished mat artists in the northwest. He has met and defeated most of the best men at the game in the western country. Hartman also has a well-earned reputation.
The match promises to be the most exciting ever pulled off locally. Both men are in training and will arrive in the city Wednesday morning. Tickets are on sale at Wiggin’s cigar store and the drug store of Marsh Wright.