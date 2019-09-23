This story was published in the Sept. 23, 1933, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The city of Lewiston yesterday was informed by Ivan C. Crawford, state engineer for the Idaho advisory board of the public works administration, that the NRA had officially endorsed a grant of $5,000 for the revamping of west Main street’s water lines, constituting 30 per cent of the total cost of the improvement.
W. P. Hughes, city engineer, who has worked tirelessly on behalf of the project, received the following telegram from Crawford:
“Your application for $5,000 grant approved.”
That message meant that Lewiston had received the first direct grant of funds in the state of Idaho. It will not be necessary for the government to loan the remaining $11,171.95 for the project, the city of Lewiston preferring to meet this outlay from water department funds on hand rather than pay interest. The $5,000 grant under terms of the NRA will not have to be repaid.
Put Men to Work Soon.
Hughes said yesterday that about two weeks would be needed, possibly more time, to get the project under way. The council, at its meeting Monday night, will probably start the ball rolling by issuing a call for bids to be opened the next week. Supplies can then be ordered and the work proceed as soon as they reach the city.
It is calculated that the work will require 10,000 man hours of labor over a period of two months. Hughes said he hoped the job could be completely finished before the more severe winter weather sets in.
The work involves entire replacement of the main distribution line on Main street from Old Sixth street to First street, the present six-inch steel line having been laid in 1897, and will be replaced with 12-inch cast iron. All galvanized iron service lines will be replaced with permanent copper pipe, and all defective joints in the distribution line comprising the paving project area, from Jefferson to the interstate bridge, will be recaulked to safeguard future leaks and settling of sub-grade.
Over 3,000 lineal feet of four to 12-inch cast iron pipe will be used on the job, together with approximately 3,500 lineal feet of 3-4 to 1-inch copper service pipe, involving about 129 independent services and 32 control gate valves, and numerous other fittings.
The city has been favored in consideration of funds for a direct grant of funds to pave Main street as a part of a through highway improvement, this to be realized, however, only upon completion of the subgrade and water improvement.
Gas Company to Spend.
The Northwest Cities Gas company has announced it stands ready to invest $3,300 in replacing gas mains in the area affected by the water replacements. This will employ additional men.
“Dean Crawford’s message is the answer to an application for waterworks improvement on Main street in connection with our street paving program,” said Hughes. “That application was sent to the state advisory board on August 24, with supplemental information on September 6, which means that the application was approved at Washington, D. C. in less than 30 days after it left Lewiston — testifying as to the efficiency and rapidity in which a vast volume of projects are being approved through Mr. Ickes’ office.”