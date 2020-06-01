Clarkston, May 31 — The committee having in charge the arrangements for a grand Fourth of July celebration is making splendid progress. Application will be made at the next meeting of the city council for a permit to erect the necessary stands and also for permission to line the streets with seating accommodations for the crowds that will attend. It is the desire of those having the arrangements in charge to make a special effort to provide seats and resting places for all who may attend, so that they may listen to the music and speeches and watch the games with ease and comfort. The finance committee continues to meet with much encouragement and it is predicted by members of the committee that the celebration will be a most decided success.
Misses Anna Waite and Anna Dimke will leave in the morning for Wallace, Idaho, where they will open a school of shorthand and typewriting and also do public stenography.
Miss Josephine Heppner, principal of the Colfax high school, arrived tonight to spend some days with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Heppner.
Mrs. William Perryman, of Juliaetta, arrived this afternoon to visit Mr. and Mrs. Dumbauld on Seventh street.
Mr. and Mrs. A. G, Glidden and daughter left on the night train for Spokane where Mr. Glidden will engage in business.
Messrs. Prest & Clark, of Spokane, have purchased the City meat market from H. P. Barger and will conduct the business at the old stand.
E. H. and W. J. Hopper will leave in the morning for the St. Maries river and lake Coeur d’Alene where they will camp for some weeks.
This story was published in the June 1, 1905, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.