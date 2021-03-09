Thomas Kirby of Peck is in the city. Mr. Kirby is the man who arranged and displayed the Nez Perce exhibit, which won first prize at the Spokane fruit fair last fall, and he is now planning a fair to be given in Nez Perce county this fall. The Lewiston Commercial club took preliminary steps some time ago toward the end of holding a fair in Lewiston this fall and Mr. Kirby’s present visit here is for the purpose of securing information regarding the plans and the progress that is being made. The citizens of Peck have recently formed a commercial club and he says the organization is desirous of working in conjunction with the Lewiston citizens if it is definitely intended to hold a fair here, otherwise the Peck citizens will hold a fair in that town. He will meet a number of citizens today to consult regarding the matter.
The commercial club at Peck organized with the following membership: Dr. Taylor, president; Peter Triesch, vice-president; E.E. Carter, secretary; Thomas Kirby, W.R. Spey, E.H. Fairley, W.J. Stroise, H.H. Shelburn, F.M. Black, Peter Tertelind, R. Nichols.
Mr. Kirby reports that Peck is steadily growing in commercial importance and that a newspaper will be started there on April 1 by F.J. Brattan.
