This story was published in the Feb. 3, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
PALOUSE — Fellow students are calling Palouse High School football player Mark Nocerini “Betty.” They also address him as “Miss Crocker,” or “Betty Crocker.”
It’s all because the husky senior has been notified that he was the school’s winner in the annual Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow exam. The competition is sponsored by General Mills with state winners vying for a $5,000 scholarship based on their scores on written exams.
Nocerini, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Nocerini, didn’t want to take the test when it was given in December, but the teacher insisted. Nocerini said he “just whipped through the test” because he wanted to study for another class.