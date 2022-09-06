Floch’s County Fair Work Honored By State Board

<text>‘MR. ASOTIN COUNTY FAIR’ — T. M. Floch (right) received an award last night at the hall named after him on the Asotin County fairgrounds for his 22 years of work in building the annual Asotin County Fair. Dewey Scheibe, Treasurer of the Asotin Civic Ass’n, fair sponsor, made the presentation. The Washington State Fairs Commission arranged the award.</text>

ASOTIN — T. M. Floch, former president of the Asotin Civic Ass’n, was honored at the Thursday night meeting of the association at Floch Hall on the Asotin County fairgrounds.

He was given an award in recognition of 22 years of county fair service provided by the Washington State Fairs Commission. It was presented by Dewey Schelbe, treasurer. Lee Flerchinger was elected to the presidency last January after Floch had declined to continue in the post.

