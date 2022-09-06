Floch’s County Fair Work Honored By State Board

<text>‘MR. ASOTIN COUNTY FAIR’ — T. M. Floch (right) received an award last night at the hall named after him on the Asotin County fairgrounds for his 22 years of work in building the annual Asotin County Fair. Dewey Scheibe, Treasurer of the Asotin Civic Ass’n, fair sponsor, made the presentation. The Washington State Fairs Commission arranged the award.</text>
ASOTIN — T. M. Floch, former president of the Asotin Civic Ass’n, was honored at the Thursday night meeting of the association at Floch Hall on the Asotin County fairgrounds.
He was given an award in recognition of 22 years of county fair service provided by the Washington State Fairs Commission. It was presented by Dewey Schelbe, treasurer. Lee Flerchinger was elected to the presidency last January after Floch had declined to continue in the post.
Floch helped build the Asotin County Fair from the one-day “country fair market day” which was held May 6, 1939, to the present three-day event. It was during his presidency in 1947 that land to the south of Asotin was obtained for the fairgrounds. When it was necessary that earth leveling and filling be done at the site, he did a great deal of the work and planning.
When the buildings on the fairgrounds were constructed, one by one, he took on much of the responsibility in their planning. Through the years he has had the fairgrounds and its buildings foremost in his mind.
During the year and between the annual Asotin fairs, which are held during the last weekend in April, Mr. and Mrs. Floch attend fairs in surrounding communities, looking for something which might be added to make the Asotin County Fair bigger and better.
Floch is chief cook for the cowboy breakfast which is part of the fair. The exhibit hall on the fairgrounds which also is used as a community meeting place is named after him.
Amateur Rodeo Planned
The Asotin Junior Chamber of Commerce will sponsor an amateur rodeo on the Asotin County fairgrounds Oct. 26-27, it was decided at the civic association meeting.
At that same time, the exhibit hall will be open for exhibits of all kinds, including school and hobby displays and floral arrangements.
Any group within Asotin County except commercial organizations will be eligible to exhibit without charge. An effort will be made to contact livestock breeders and invite them to bring stock for exhibit.
Gary Floch of Asotin is booking exhibits.
The Jaycees were voted an allowance of $300 to be used in purchasing material for chutes and a corral which they are constructing on the fairgrounds and which will be a permanent fixture.