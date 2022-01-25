This story was published in the Jan. 25, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, Jan. 24. — The scope of the new deal cannot be ascertained from the former limits of the constitution and the statutes, Paul Mallon, Washington correspondent, declared in a lecture yesterday at teachers college, Columbia university. Mr. Mallon’s daily dispatch, “News Behind the News,” is published in the Lewiston Tribune.
“In a very general sense, the law is what Mr. Roosevelt makes it from day to day,” Mr. Mallon said. “So is the constitution. I do not mean to say that he can or would overthrow the fundamental rules of government it contains.
“He goes about the legal end of his job just about the same as the head of a corporation would. He does not take the law first and then find out what he can do within its limits. He finds out what he wants to do first and then calls in a lawyer.”