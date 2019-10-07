This story was published in the Oct. 7, 1929, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Five Lewiston homes received a visitation from the stork Saturday night and yesterday.
At St. Joseph’s hospital the great bird soared around the chimney three times. The babies born at St. Joseph’s were the following: To Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence McCann, a boy, at an early hour Sunday morning; to Mr. and Mrs. E. L. Wilson, of Silcott, a girl, at 8 o’clock Saturday night; to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Goodwin, a boy, at noon yesterday.
At White’s hospital the stately bird paid two visits, Mr. and Mrs. Andy Versani, 1402 G street, being the proud parents of a girl weighing 8 1-2 pounds, born yesterday morning, and Mr. and Mrs. L. A. Palmer. Lewiston Orchards, being presented with a boy yesterday afternoon.