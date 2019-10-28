Damming the Clearwater river at the present time in the way it is being dammed is proving a trying time to the river salmon, which have been trying to leap the spillway for the spillway for the last two days.
The water is not at a sufficient height back of the dam to flow through the fish ladder, and the salmon are trying to get over anyway they can. As far as is known none has been able to make it over the spillways of the regular gates.
The efforts of the fish in trying to leap over, the dam have been attracting crowds at the north end of the dam. Salmon two to four feet in length, and as many as 20 or 30 leap several feet into the air in trying to get over, but always they fail and flop back onto the concrete of the spillway and float back into the river.
This story was published in the Oct. 28, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.