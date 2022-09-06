This story was published in the Sept. 6, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A. L. Grover, first president of the Lewiston Roundup Ass’n and now an honorary member, was named yesterday as marshal for tomorrow’s 29th annual Lewiston Roundup street parade.
Grover, retired owner-manager of the Nez Perce Tractor & Equipment Co., will lead the 31-unit parade east on Main Street from Snake River Ave., starting at 12:59 p.m, Roundup Director Dr. D. K. Merkeley is chairman of the committee planning the show of horses, marchers and western beauties.
Grover was board president in 1935, when the Lewiston Roundup was conceived, and he remained at the helm of the association in 1936 and 1937. His successor was the late M. L. Tyler. Eleven others have headed the group, with Gordon M. Fairley presently serving his second term.
Dr. Merkeley announced royalty from Grangeville Border Days, Dayton Days, Orofino Celebration, Inc., Palouse Empire Fair (Colfax), Lewis County Fair and the Southeast Washington Fair (Walla Walla) will take part in the parade.
Saddle clubs, marching groups and floats are to included. Color guards are to be Susan Duthie, Roundup queen in 1961, and Sylvia (Nolt) Felder, queen in 1960. Riding in front will be present Queen Sharon Poston and her princesses, Diana Schmidt and Lynda Hermann.
Dr. Merkeley requested that all persons taking part in the parade assemble on Snake River Ave. by noon.