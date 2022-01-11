This story was published in the Jan. 11, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Wenatchee, Jan. 10. —(AP)— A convention of central Washington firemen broke up in a rout here tonight as visiting firemen and their hosts deserted the meeting in a body for a first hand demonstration of firefighting. They nipped in the bud a blaze which threatened to cause serious damage to a large downtown building. Damage was estimated, however, at less than $1,500 to the building and equipment of a transfer company in whose office the fire started.