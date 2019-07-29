This story was published in the July 29, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, July 28.—Coney Island was visited by a disastrous fire early today and seven blocks in the amusement zone were destroyed.
The loss as estimated by the shows is about $1,000,000. Tilyou’s Steeple Chase park and nearly a score of small hotels were wiped out, and for a time the flames threatened the destruction of Luna Park and Dreamland, great homes of summer amusement, and the scores of smaller places which fringe the water’s edge for a mile. A lucky shift of the wind to seaward aided the firemen and probably saved the whole picturesque area.
The alarm of fire woke up dozing Coney Island with a start and in a few minutes Surf avenue was jammed with excited freaks and frolickers, shake charmers, animal trainers, performers, amusement employes — all the miscellaneous population of the Island, in fact.
Inside the burning park all was excitement and confusion among the two score employes who slept in a house near the entrance. Carrying grips and luggage they scurried to the street, and while the exodus was in progress a cry went up that Sandora, the armless and legless man, who eats a dozen meals a day just to show that he can do it without the aid of arms and legs, was missing. Seizing a basket, two employes hurried back and found Sandora wiggling along the floor toward the door. The “Wonder” was piled into a basket and though the flames and smoke threatened to engulf his rescuers, he was carried to a hotel, where he remarked that his escape has been effected “without the loss of life or limb.”
One of the first to escape from his lodging place was Francesco, the fire eater. When things are calm and placid, Francesco eats fire and then breathes it forth again, all for a livelihood. Sometimes he is advertised to bathe in tongues of flames. But today’s conflagration was too much, even for Francesco, and he wisely gave way to the firemen.
Arthur Lee, manager of Steeple Chase park, speaking for Tilyou said that the loss on the park which was completely destroyed, would reach $1,000,000 and there was no insurance.
The hotels destroyed were small and the property loss on them will not reach more than $100,000.
The police report three injured by the fire.
Estimates of the total loss by the show people are somewhat in excess of the figures set by the police and fire departments, who say $200,000 would be a conservative estimate of the damage.