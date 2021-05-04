A meeting of the Central Idaho Fire college, an organization of fire chiefs of Nez Perce, Lewis, Latah, Idaho and Clearwater counties, as well as lay members and volunteers, was held at the Lewiston fire station yesterday morning with President Harry Baker presiding.
There was a round table discussion of maters pertaining to firefighting and visiting chiefs said they could see much good to the organization now perfected. The ways and means for providing funds until the college included a large membership resulted to a motion that chiefs pay dues of $2.50 a year and others 50 cents, with the possibility that eventually all dues would be wiped out.
The next meeting will be held May 24 to Lewiston.
Attending the session were:
J. W. Harrell, chief, Grangeville; R. M. Canfield, chief, Kooskia; H. F. Ripley, chief, Orofino; Walter Basinger, George Briscoe and C. F. Van Sise, Grangeville; Oscar Swedland and A. W. Pritchard, of Potlatch Forests, Inc., and the following Lewiston members: Harry Baker, Dick Gill, Allan Ramey, John Klass, James Manning, Sam Canner and Mike Madden.
Assistant Chief Dick Gill resigned as secretary on account of pressure of other duties and Fields Bishop of the Lewiston department was elected to the office.
This story was published in the May 4, 1936, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.