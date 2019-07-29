This story was published in the July 29, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
J. Victor Anderson while inspecting work for the company in the Orchard Tracts yesterday unearthed what are no doubt remains of a huge prehistoric animal. One of the fragments of bone found measures 11x14 inches, almost a solid chunk of bone, which shows plainly the socket. This bone is probably the pelvis of the animal. Two other pieces were found measuring about fourteen inches which no doubt are remains of the leg bones.
The find is creating much interest and those who have seen the bones are of the opinion that they at some time in the dim distant past belonged to a mastodon or some other species of the great beasts which inhabited the world in prehistoric times. The company will give the privilege of excavating for any further remains that may be hidden in the ground to persons interested scientifically and who will take care to preserve the remains.
