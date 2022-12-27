This story was published in the Dec. 27, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Updated: December 27, 2022 @ 1:18 am
This story was published in the Dec. 27, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
“ ‘Tommy’ is greater than any painting, opera, piece of music, ballet, or dramatic work that this century has produced.”
That’s a strong statement, but it comes from one who should know — Ken Russell, who wrote the screenplay for and co-produced and directed the screen version of the original rock opera.
“Tommy” will be at Lewiston’s Liberty Theater for a week, beginning New Year’s Day, for those with ears to hear, eyes to see the story of the deaf-dumb-blind pinball wizard and rejected Messiah.
“It’s about spiritual rebirth,” says Russell, “and it raises enormous questions. I could sum up the story and meaning of ‘Tommy’ in two words: finding God. Not finding A God, but finding THE God who exists within all of us.”
Roger Daltrey of The Who plays his first dramatic role as Tommy, assisted by the other members of the group, including Peter Townshend, who wrote most of the music.
Others in the cast are rock stars Elton John and Tina Turner, blues guitarist Eric Clapton and “straight” actors Ann-Margret, Oliver Reed and Jack Nicholson.
Second feature at the Liberty, will be “The Stepford Wives,” a psychological suspense story of suburbia by Ira Levin, who wrote “Rosemary’s Baby.”
Katharine Ross and Paula Prentiss co-star with a half-dozen other beautiful women who play the peculiarly-perfect wives.
At the Roxy Theater, “The Towering Inferno,” continues through the week. “Treasure island” and “Dr. Syn” will have their last performances at the Liberty Wednesday night.
