The “fastest little show ever held in Lewiston” will be offered at the fall farm festival here Oct. 13-15, R. J. Jenks, executive secretary, told the executive board at a meeting yesterday noon.
According to the plans now being developed by Mr. Jenks, there will not only be the central feature of the exhibits by the 4-H clubs and the Future Farmers of America, but special added events for the three days that will make each day one of special interest. The first day October 13, will be known as “Lewiston day.”
“Just, now,” said Mr. Jenks, “I am engaged in ‘selling’ the festival to business men. I do not think that there is a single merchant who doesn’t want a festival, but they have wondered how we could put on one that they could be proud of without costing a lot of money.
“We have solved the problem by planning to put an the ‘fastest little show,’ with a rapid program for an hour and a half in the afternoon; while the club exhibits and livestock show, with lectures, will all be free in the forenoon. There will be various kinds of races, and the opening ceremony of the program will be of impressive nature.”
The 4-H clubs, directed by County Agent J. W. Thometz, and the Future Farmers of America, from four rural high schools, are busy in preparations for their exhibit, about which will center an other attractions.
Those in attendance at the meeting yesterday were: R. S. Erb, R. J. Jenks, Joe Smith, C. E. Neville, F. A. Swingle, Francis Beirrum, C. E. Hyde, J. W. Thometz, Herman Nordby, Mark Freshman, Dr. Harry Phillips, James Harding, J. W. Curtis, H. H. S. Howell.
This story was published in the Aug. 26, 1932, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.