Festival fills the streets of Kendrick

This story was published in the May 31, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
KENDRICK — Among parades at community celebrations, the Kendrick Locust Blossom Festival on Saturday stood out as a lucrative venue for candy.
About halfway through the procession youngsters at the sidelines began to experience overload with bulging pockets. Soon, an enterprising 5-year-old had secured a plastic beach bucket to haul off loot. Toward the end of the parade, two junior high boys were tossing penny candy back into the windows of passing parade cars.
Generosity in the candy trade was but one example of an expansive day for Kendrick, when the population of 325 increases by at least five times. The 32nd annual Locust Blossom celebration was favored by perfect weather, with temperatures in the 70s by midmorning, and the streets were lined with people for the parade.
Earlier in the month Kendrick’s sister community, Juliaetta, celebrated its centennial, one year later than Kendrick’s own centennial. The two Potlatch River valley communities continued to bask in a glorious past, with 117 people registered as community pioneers by noon on Saturday, which almost matched last year’s Locust Blossom pioneer attendence of 124.
The theme for the parade was “Pride In America.” And, as former mayor and longtime parade announcer Wayne Harris said, “we might do a lot of complaining, but we’re still one of the greatest.”
By the middle of the parade, in a pause between three beaming girls perched on a Ford pickup cab and a black Cadillac full of Shriners from the Calam Sheik Patrol of Moscow, Harris remarked, “not all countries can do things like this. But we can.”
The children’s parade featured Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, baby carriages and red wagons, lambs in tow and kittens in cages, bikes bedecked with red, white and blue bunting and a bike covered with a space shuttle model.
As the children trooped down the long Main Street, Harris called upon the crowd to “give those kids a hand. It’s a long way down the street when you’re that short.” The main parade carried many patriotic themes, along with a cross-section of politicians and political hopefuls running for office in the fall. “When we got an election year, we get a little more action in these parades,” Harris commented.
Most of the Democrat and Republican candidates from Latah County were parade items, with the Democrats afoot and the Republicans aboard a tractor or a truck.
The parade started with a team of horses, pulling a wagon for the grand marshals, Ruth and Oscar Slind of Kendrick and Jean and Ernest Brammer of Kendrick, and ended with riders astride horses, followed by the Cedar Ridge 4H super dooper pooper scoopers.
The rest of the day centered on the city park, with childrens’ races, a Lions Club barbecue, childrens’ carnival games and ample opportunities to visit.
Old friends met, “well, look what the dog drug in,” commented one old buddy to another. New babies got cuddled. The size of almost-grown children was marveled upon. And boys with squirt guns ran rampant.
The parade winners were:
Overall: A Whale of a Lot of Pride from Kendrick and Juliaetta schools.
Marching Group: first, Eagles from Lewiston; Veteran’s of Foreign War Color Guard from Kendrick.
Patriotic: George Brocke and Sons, first; United States Post Office, second and Phil’s Food City.
Humorous: First Security Bank of Kendrick, first; Mickey and Minnie Mouse from Battles Accounting.
Royalty: Pierce 1860 Days, first; Kendrick-Juliaetta Young Woman of the Year, second; Lewiston Young Woman of the Year.
Groups: Potlatch Ridge Workers, first and Juliaetta Church.
Historical: Potlatch Telephone, first; Gem State Logging, second; and 1926 McCormick-Deering tractor.
Horse, individual: Dorthy Grant, first; Anna Brown. Group: Jim Brocke, first, Kress Farms. Horse drawn, Double Tree Logging.
Best Auto: der Donnerkafers of Lewiston, first; Jeff and Jason Rowden of Kendrick.
Best vintage auto: Paul Boxlinner of Riggins, first; David Sandquist of Juliaetta and Jack and Louella Smith of Kendrick.