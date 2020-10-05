This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1893, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Sheriff Mounce was up on the Prairie last week, where he purchased 100 head of hogs, paying therefor four cents per pound. Mr. Mounce proposes feeding them his entire grain crop, only a small portion of which has been damaged by the late rains. A number of farmers are going to feed their grain instead of placing it on the market and are confident they will thereby realize 60 or 70 cents a bushel for their wheat. Rain has continued to fall with but little interruption and the damage being done is incalculable. It is said there will be a great shrinkage on the Potlatch. One farmer is reported to have had 7,000 bushels threshed and laying in sacks in the fields that is almost totally ruined by the heavy and continued rains. All this damaged grain however can be utilized in feeding hogs and cattle and thus bring more than had it been sold on the market at prevailing prices.