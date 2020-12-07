This story was published in the Dec. 7, 1941, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
(By the Associated Press)
President Roosevelt went over the heads of Japan’s military government last night (Saturday) and sent a personal message to Emperor Hirohito in the latest diplomatic maneuver of the stalemated Japanese-American negotiations.
The state department, which announced the move, gave no hint as to the nature of the president’s message, but observers of the explosive far eastern situation considered his bold action to be one of tremendous import.
The Japanese emperor, regarded by his subjects as being of divine ancestry, ordinarily remains aloof from affairs of government except to give formal sanction to action taken.
Simultaneously, Washington reported new information of heavy Japanese troop concentrations in French Indo-China, placing the total of Nipponese forces concentrated there now at 125,000.
Mobilize In Far East.
The moves and counter-moves in the Pacific crisis produced these additional developments:
A sudden British mobilization order sent hundreds of men hurrying to fleet, army and air force posts.
Australian press accounts reported an “11th hour” agreement among the United States, Britain, China and the Netherlands to meet any new offensive move on the part of Japan. This agreement was said also to provide dispatch of Australian military aid to the defense of the Netherlands East Indies.
Two heavily-guarded Japanese convoys were reported steaming toward the Gulf of Siam (Thailand).
The Italian radio said that Japanese-dominated Manchukuo, which borders Russian Siberia, had ordered mobilization.
FDR Sends Message to Mikado.
Washington, Dec. 6. — (AP) — President Roosevelt has dispatched a personal message to Emperor Hirohito of Japan in the midst of darkening war clouds in the far east, it was disclosed by the state department tonight.
The president’s direct message to the emperor, who is regarded as divine by the Japanese, was immediately interpreted in well-informed quarters as a reflection of his dissatisfaction with the explanation made by Premier Tojo of Japan through the Japanese envoys here as to the reason for Japanese troop concentrations in French Indo-China.
The message also was viewed as possible a step of last resort to avert an open break with Japan since it was considered unlikely that Mr. Roosevelt would communicate directly with the emperor unless virtually all hope had been abandoned of a satisfactory adjustment of Japanese-American difficulties through the usual diplomatic channels.
Contents Not Revealed.
The state department’s terse announcement that a message was being sent by the president to the mikado gave no intimation of its contents but was pointedly coupled with an assertion that 125,000 Japanese troops were reported massing in the Indo-China area and that two heavily-escorted Japanese convoys had been sighted only this morning steaming toward the Gulf of Siam.
At the time of the sinking of the American gunboat Panay by the Japanese in Chinese waters in 1937, Prince Fumimaro Konoe, then premier, made a report of the incident to the mikado following strong United States protests and there also was a direct message from the president to the emperor.
Shortly before the outbreak of the European war, Mr. Roosevelt sent a personal appeal to Adolf Hitler in an effort to avert that conflict.
The importance of the present step can be measured by the awe and veneration in which the mikado is held by his 100,000,000 subjects. He is considering descending from the sun goddess Amaterasu in the “line of unbroken for ages eternal” and holds aloof on a plane far above the ordinary business of government.
Seldom Interferes.
Not for years — probably not since the death of the great emperor Meiji in 1912 — has a Japanese emperor attempted to swerve imperial policy from the lines marked out by his ministers or the still more powerful chiefs of the army and navy.
The situation with respect to troop concentration was summarized as follows:
Reports reaching the state department show that the Japanese troops being assembled in the Indo-China area are estimated at 82,000 in south Indo-China, 25,000 in the north, and on ships and harbors in Indo-China, 18.000, which is a total of 125,000.
These 18,000 troops are reported to be on 21 transports in Camranh bay. Other reports have reached the department indicating that two large and heavily-escorted Japanese convoys were seen this morning, the sixth of December, to the southeast of Point de Cameau, the southern point of Indo-China, steering westward toward the Gulf of Siam (Thailand).
It had become apparent earlier that officials here were completely unimpressed by Tokyo’s explanation of the troop concentrations.
Discussions with Japanese diplomatic representatives here were in abeyance, and when or whether they would be renewed was a matter of speculation. The Japanese have expressed a desire that they be resumed but officials here have not indicated their attitude.
Manila Clearing Decks.
Manila, Dec. 6. —(AP)— Immediate evacuation of all “non-essential” civilians from Manila and other areas was requested today.
The commonwealth cabinet, in a special session at which President Manuel Quezon presided, indicated also that compulsory evacuation might follow.
Areas besides Manila to be avacuated are to be fixed by the civilian emergency administration after consultation with General Douglas MacArthur, commandant of the U. S. forces in the far east. The cabinet postponed a decision on whether to close schools and universities within the “danger areas.”