Father, daughter musicians featured

This story was published in the Feb. 23, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A father-daughter combination will play Mozart’s Symphonic Concertante with the Washington-Idaho Symphony Orchestra March 6 at Lewiston’s Anne Bollinger Arts Center.
Alan Iglitzin, violist with the Philadelphia String Quartet, and his daughter, Karen, 17, violinist, are the featured musicians. It will be the Lewiston debut for Dr. Bill A. Nugent, who will be guest conductor of the orchestra.
It will play Wagner’s Prelude to the Meistersinger and the ballet music from “Gayaneh,” by Aram Khachaturian.
The performance will start at 8:15 p.m.
Iglitzin, a native of New York City, founded the Arts Quartet of Minneapolis and was a member of the quartet in residency at Macalester College. He had a long association with the Aspen Music Festival and was assistant solo violist for the Minneapolis and Philadelphia orchestras. He has been with the Philadelphia String Quartet since 1966. It presently is quartet in residence for higher education institutions in the state of Washington.
Miss Iglitzin is a senior at Roosevelt High School at Seattle, where she is concertmistress of the Roosevelt Chamber Orchestra. She has been a violin soloist with several orchestras and is a member of the Seattle Youth Symphony. Last year she performed the Bach double violin concerto with Veda Reynolds and the University of Washington Sinfonietta.
Nugent, dean of sciences and arts at Washington State University at Pullman since last spring, is a native Alabaman. He attended universities in Texas and held administrative positions, including director of the school of music at the University of Oklahoma, Norman, prior to going to WSU.
Mrs. Robert N. Wing of Lewiston is in charge of the ticket sale, now under way. Tickets also will be available from 1 to 6 p.m. March 4-6 at the arts center. They are $2 and for students $1.
In connection with the program, Iglitzin will conduct a workshop for Lewiston and Clarkston string musicians March 6. It will be free of charge. Exact time and place will be announced.
The artist in residency concert is supported by the Washington State Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.